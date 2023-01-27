Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
I would like to express gratitude to the Planning Commission for their 3-0 unanimous decision to recommend removal of the "Bishop site" on Hedgeside Avenue from the list of affordable housing sites in the county's upcoming General Plan Housing Element.
No dams have been built, that's true. But one will be and two will be expanded. And hundreds of other smaller projects have been completed, columnist George Skelton says.
Our unprecedented climate crisis requires unprecedented action now. We have a moral obligation to do no further harm.
Baldwin should be treated like anyone else would be under the strange circumstances he finds himself in, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
"Wasted water" being dumped in the ocean is an old cliché that resurfaces whenever there's a big storm in this weather-eccentric state — or during the inevitable dry periods when crops are thirsty and homeowners are told to shut off their lawn sprinklers, columnist George Skelton says.
