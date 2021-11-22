Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Individualism may be the ultimate form of American conformity, two psychologists say.
County child welfare leaders and social workers are stymied by a lack of tools needed to best support foster youth, says Cathy Senderling-McDonald, executive director of County Welfare Directors Association of California.
California voters approved an initiative in 1986 that allowed citizen enforcement of pollution laws and exposure to toxic chemicals, author Paul Kronenberg says.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
It embodies the ugliness at the heart of the radicalized Republican Party, which cannot bring itself to condemn white male violence, but rather condones and even cultivates it, columnist Jean Guerrero says.
An alliance of groups should come together to address the issue of homeownership for marginalized communities, say officials of California Community Builders.
An MIT-Stanford study found that extending the operation of Diablo Canyon would cut energy sector carbon emissions, two elected officials say.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
