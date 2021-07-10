Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
The California Public Utilities Commission vote against rooftop solar favors utilities over consumers and derails efforts to meet the state’s climate change goals.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Conventional fiscal wisdom says the state’s progressive income tax structure is too volatile, but our experience since the pandemic suggests that it is both efficient and moral, public finance expert Patrick Murphy says.
Legislature has the chance to change standards insurers use when deciding on medications patients are allowed to receive, neurologist Dr. Barbara Giesser says.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
New developments that help prepare students for tomorrow’s careers require a fresh approach, as well as more teachers who can transmit the knowledge, two education advocates say.
