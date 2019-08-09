Cartoon of the day 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Signe cartoon TOON08 Mitch McConnell Signe Wilkinson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Signe Wilkinson editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale BAREIS NORCAL MLS - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Bareis Norcal Mls 153 STONY CIRCLE, SANTA ROSA, CA 95402 415-472-1778 Sale GOOSE & GANDER - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 Goose & Gander 1245 SPRING STREET, ST HELENA, CA 94574 707-967-8779 Sale Napa Grocery Outlet - Ad from 2019-08-06 Aug 6, 2019 Napa Grocery Outlet 1491 West Imola Ave, Napa, CA 94559 707-294-2054 Website Office STARCOM C/O RESOURCES-BANK OF AMERICA - Ad from 2019-08-09 7 hrs ago Starcom C/o Resources-bank of America 27-01 QUEENS PLAZA NORTH FL 3RD, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101 313-237-8403 Furniture FURNITURE 4 LESS - Ad from 2019-08-07 Aug 7, 2019 Furniture 4 Less 1326 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-224-8485 Website Ads Medical EDGE PT - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Service CATALYST MARKETING COMPANY/TWIN PINE CASINO - Ad from 2019-08-08 Aug 8, 2019 TWIN PINE CASINO 22223 CA-29, Middletown, CA 95461 800-564-4872 Sale Lark Shoes - Ad from 2019-08-09 7 hrs ago Lark Shoes 3630 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, CA 94558 707-226-9954 Website Ads Home NAPA ELECTRIC - Ad from 2019-08-06 Aug 6, 2019 Napa Electric 2240 Brown Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-6611 Website Health 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center 3179 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-235-2409