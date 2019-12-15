Cartoon of the day 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee Jack Ohman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jack Ohman editorial cartoon × Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you: Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other TERRA FIRMA HEIDI RIZZO, personal - Ad from 2019-12-15 7 hrs ago Terra Firma Global Ptnrs/rizzo 151 Milliken Creek Dr, Napa, CA 94558 800-681-1361 Service NVTA - Retail ads - Ad from 2019-12-15 7 hrs ago Other PINERS NURSING HOME - Ad from 2019-12-10 Dec 10, 2019 Piners Nursing Home 1800 Pueblo Avenue, Napa, CA 94558 707-224-7925 Website Service CATALYST MARKETING COMPANY/TWIN PINE CASINO - Ad from 2019-12-12 Dec 12, 2019 TWIN PINE CASINO 22223 CA-29, Middletown, CA 95461 800-564-4872 Other GOLDEN GATE SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-12-15 7 hrs ago Heritage Sotheby's International Realty 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-3434 Office FRAMES FOR LESS - Ad from 2019-12-15 7 hrs ago Frames For Less 1518 Trancas Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-257-6072 Website Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-12-12 Dec 12, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Service NVTA - Retail ads - Ad from 2019-12-15 7 hrs ago Other PACIFIC UNION INTNL, INC. - Ad from 2019-12-15 7 hrs ago Pacific Union International 1508 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-967-1340 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950