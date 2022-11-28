Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
It's dangerous out there on the mean streets of, well, just about any city where cars and pedestrians interact, says columnist Robin Abcarian.
When thinking about a public good, like education, the needs of the many outweigh that of the few. The district has more than 16,000 students, disproportionately low-income and/or from families of color compared to the county’s overall demographics. They will be hurt by the Mayacamas charter., and NVUSD was correct to continue this fight.
Over the last decade, all U.S. traffic deaths have increased by 13%, according to the Governors Highway Safety Assn., but pedestrian deaths have risen by a whopping 54%. And no one knows exactly why, columnist Robin Abcarian says.
The K-12 schools have all gone back to in-person instruction, many jobs have moved or are in the process of moving back to the office and critical jobs continue to see clients in person.
Gen Z voters have been credited with halting the predicted “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. These young voters turned out en masse for Democrats Nov. 8; CNN House exit polls show that 63% of Gen Zers voted for Democrats, which was a much higher percentage than for older generations. Just 43% of those over 65 voted for Democrats while 55% cast ballots for Republicans. But this midterm outcome does not mean that voters in this new generation are dedicated Democrats. In fact, they would be better described as pragmatists and issue-oriented voters, columnist Samuel J. Abrams says.
