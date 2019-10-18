Cartoon of the day 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee Jack Ohman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jack Ohman editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale DOTTY HOPKINS & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Dotty Hopkins & Associates 1932 SIERRA AVE, Napa, CA 94558 707-815-7630 Office CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Service RIVERSIDE RESORT - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Riverside Resort & Casino 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV 89029 1-800-227-3849 Website Office MEDIASPACE SOLUTIONS - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 Mediaspace Solutions 904 Main Street Suite 200, Hopkins, MN 55343 612-253-3909 Other ADVANCED AUTOBODY - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Advanced Auto Body Center 2497 2nd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-226-9693 Website Ads Other COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-10-17 Oct 17, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Sale PENNYWEIGHT - Ad from 2019-10-17 Oct 17, 2019 PENNYWEIGHT 1337 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3198 Website Ads