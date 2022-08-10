Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
We all agree that we must dramatically cut our carbon dioxide emissions to help limit global warming and avoid future climate catastrophes, columnist Igor Sill says.
But this time you are not hearing expressions of outrage from President Joe Biden or the Democratic Party leaders. That’s because this year’s manipulative pro-Trumper ads are being paid for by — not Russia, not Trump — the Democratic Party, columnist Martin Schram says.
The global alarm sounded on this virus should be a warning to intervene now while the disease is manageable and take steps to limit future outbreaks, two goals well within reach, columnist Wendy Orent says.
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Teachers should be free to teach. Under the direction of local school leaders, educators need space to cultivate the intellectual and moral growth of their students without the heavy hand of a distant, self-serving education establishment, columnist Daniel B. Coupland says.
Most people think the government is something other people do. It’s not personal to most Americans — therefore they have no heartfelt participation in it. And yet, as a nation, we are terribly vulnerable to the forces of division and authoritarians, columnist Debilyn Molineaux says.
