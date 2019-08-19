Cartoon of the day 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee Jack Ohman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jack Ohman editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Finance FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 First Republic Bank 111 PINE ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 415-364-4315 Service LUCKY PENNY PRODUCTIONS INC - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Lucky Penny Productions Inc 1758 Industrial Way Suite 208, Napa, CA 94558 707-266-6305 Website Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-08-17 Aug 17, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Medical OLE HEALTH - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 OLE Health 300 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559 707-254-1770 Currently Open Website Office STOREFRONT POLITICAL MEDIA - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-08-14 Aug 14, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-08-17 Aug 17, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Other COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Medical OLE HEALTH - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 OLE Health 300 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559 707-254-1770 Currently Open Website