Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Based on her Planning Commission experience and social services background, the Napa Valley Register editorial board believes Joelle Gallagher is the best choice in the District 1 supervisor race.
Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Thomas M. Ramsey editorial cartoon
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Anxiousness over getting sick has been replaced with a palpable fear of getting back to pre-pandemic life — going to group events, going back to the office each day, getting out of our box. Maintaining a status quo is easy. Change? Not so much. The pandemic imposed upon all of us a new status quo of doing, questioning and living less. Taking the easy way out was, well, easier, columnists Julie and David Bulitt say.
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon
These protests represent something larger, as well: an intense craving for modernity and the freedoms of the West that permeates much of Iranian society.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.