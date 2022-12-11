Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
After more than two years of being closed to vehicle traffic, Main Street in downtown Napa between Second and Third streets has reopened. We applaud the move, though not on the traditional axis of this controversy.
Poverty is a significant stressor as families struggle to meet their most basic needs. Children who face economic hardship when they are young, and for a prolonged period, are at greatest risk for poor outcomes as they grow into adulthood. Local families have been further stressed in recent years by compounding disasters, high cost of living, and increased rates of unemployment.
Why the urgency to spend so much money that the taxpayer does not have? It’s because Democrats have lost the House of Representatives. The new Congress, which will take office in January, will likely be much less amenable to granting this expensive wish list, columnist E.J. Antoni says.
