With over 70% of America using social media — and 97% of young people on social media — the Jan. 6 committee should take moments from the hearings and amplify them not only on Twitter and Instagram but also on platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitch. But given the waning attention span — especially among young people — the committee can’t just post any moment. It must post short yet engaging portions of the hearings. That will be key in getting through to my generation, columnist Victor Shi says.