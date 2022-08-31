Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
It does seem like a fantasy now, doesn't it? UC was entirely tuition-free until 1970. This month, as the UC system's 10 campuses — from Davis in the north to San Diego in the south — begin to reopen for the new school year, that's far from the case. The average cost of tuition alone for in-state residents is $13,104, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
The dust-up at the state Capitol over nuclear power is the direct result of politicians either setting unrealistic goals or failing to plan — or both, columnist George Skelton says.
What’s more important than predictions is looking hard at possible candidates, says columnist Jay Ambrose.
There's a group of student loan borrowers who may need relief more than anyone else: retirees and others who are smothered by student debt in their senior years. Sadly, President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan doesn’t do enough for them, columnist Alexis Leondis says.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.