Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Despite the anxieties we are all feeling in the aftermath of the recent mass shootings, our board wants to make note of a simple fact: we are not helpless. The influx of alarming headlines may be coming from communities less than 100 miles away, but Napa County residents have a voice and can use it to address gun safety.
I would like to express gratitude to the Planning Commission for their 3-0 unanimous decision to recommend removal of the "Bishop site" on Hedgeside Avenue from the list of affordable housing sites in the county's upcoming General Plan Housing Element.
"Wasted water" being dumped in the ocean is an old cliché that resurfaces whenever there's a big storm in this weather-eccentric state — or during the inevitable dry periods when crops are thirsty and homeowners are told to shut off their lawn sprinklers, columnist George Skelton says.
The median age of mass shooters in the United States is 32. Yet the man who shot dead 11 people in Monterey Park on Saturday before turning the gun on himself was 72 years old — the oldest mass shooter in modern American history, our records show. Meanwhile, the man who is alleged to have killed seven in Half Moon Bay on Monday was also older than most — 66, the third-oldest in history, columnists James Densley and Jillian Peterson say.
For thousands of fellow Asian Americans, Monterey Park is our home — even if we don’t live there, columnist James Zarsadiaz says.
