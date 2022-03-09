Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
I'm glad the Ukrainians are putting up a fight for their country and bloodying the noses of their invaders, but the lingering over the destruction of columns of Russian tanks and the valorizing of the country's political leadership when just a short time ago they were described as hopelessly corrupt is a bit much.
Putin has united the world against him like never before. Unexpectedly severe sanctions are starting to bite deeply into the Russian economy. Even thousands of brave Russians have taken to their own streets to protest the war.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the world. While Ukrainians try to defend themselves and call for collective self-defense, millions of people in the free world plead for action. The post-World War II international political order is failing. But it has not yet fallen.
