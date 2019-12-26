Cartoon of the day Dec 26, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Danziger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Child ALL ABOUT ABILITY - Ad from 2019-12-22 Dec 22, 2019 ALL ABOUT ABILITY 3369 BEARD RD, Napa, CA 94559 707-294-3184 Website Sale PEARSONS APPLIANCE - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Pearsons Appliance 333 3rd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-294-2559 Website Service CATALYST MARKETING COMPANY/TWIN PINE CASINO - Ad from 2019-12-26 6 hrs ago TWIN PINE CASINO 22223 CA-29, Middletown, CA 95461 800-564-4872 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Sale DEMARES JEWELERS - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Demares Jewelers 3555 Sonoma Blvd Ste 10, Vallejo, CA 94590 707-552-2000 Website Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-12-26 6 hrs ago Cameo Cinema 1340 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9779 Sale HAVE A GREAT HAIR DAY - Ad from 2019-12-22 Dec 22, 2019 Have a Great Hair Day 2467 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-254-5996 Ads Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-12-22 Dec 22, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Sale Matthews Mattress - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 Matthews Mattress 1551 Soscol Avenue, Napa, CA 94559 707-254-9542 Website