Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
For two years we've put up with limits on our freedom in hopes of beating COVID. But it's in our national DNA to resist arbitrary dictates that don't produce results.
We know how much that one special teacher meant to us — still means to us.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Americans are not selfish — we think about protecting society too — but we’re deeply divided about what our obligations should be. One way we might ease our tensions is by putting the role of mask mandates in perspective.
I am genuinely unsure that misinformation about public health has become worse in my lifetime. My uncertainty is only strengthened when I do a reality check of how much general public misinformation there has been over the last six decades.
I’ve always taken “a special place in Hell” to mean that uniquely horrible damnation awaits the predatory class of criminals who exploit the vulnerable — that is, sociopaths who abuse children or the elderly.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.