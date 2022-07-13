Pedro Molina editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Pedro Molina editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
There are plenty of reasons why Newsom wouldn't run for president — at least not in 2024 — and those outweigh the reasons he would, all the speculative hyperventilating aside, columnist Mark Z. Barabak says.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
California’s governor wants to have it both ways. Gavin Newsom wants to be the face of West Coast Democratic resistance to federal minority rule, yet his policy practices — particularly on climate issues — are often devoid of the leadership and progressive action he pretends to represent, columnist Yousef Baig says.
Millions of Americans are unhappy, even furious, at the U.S. Supreme Court for reversing its 1973 abortion-rights precedent Roe v. Wade last month. There is more talk of a political backlash against the high court than at any time since the era of massive resistance to its school desegregation rulings in the 1950s, columnist Ramesh Ponnuru says.
People are being hit hard by the rise of prices, and it’s understandable to look for ways to cut expenses. But driving farther to save on gas prices is irrational. Don’t do it, columnist Michael Gorman says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.