Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Just think of the diseases that have been conquered by vaccines in the U.S. since I was a child, columnist George Skelton says.
Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is associating himself with a notorious purveyor of misinformation, racism, and conspiracy theories, columnist Yousef Baig says.
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Assembly Bill 535 seeks to regulate the use of the word “California” on olive oil labels, similar to existing regulations for California wine, olive oil expert Alexandra Kicenik Devarenne says.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
I wasn’t surprised to hear California has a reparations committee, and I do know we each bear some part of the collective responsibility for the injustices perpetrated by any government of which we are a part — and in my case, perpetrated by my family, says poet Lois Requist.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.