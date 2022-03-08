Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
"This is a new situation," warned John Lewis Gaddis of Yale, the dean of American Cold War historians. "This is not a cold war; this is a hot war — and it directly involves one of the great powers."
I'm glad the Ukrainians are putting up a fight for their country and bloodying the noses of their invaders, but the lingering over the destruction of columns of Russian tanks and the valorizing of the country's political leadership when just a short time ago they were described as hopelessly corrupt is a bit much.
Putin has united the world against him like never before. Unexpectedly severe sanctions are starting to bite deeply into the Russian economy. Even thousands of brave Russians have taken to their own streets to protest the war.
