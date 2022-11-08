Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
This is the time for the Napa Valley community to have a very real impact on voicing our concern with the leadership of Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti and the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education Trustees.
Suzanne Truchard has abundant energy, a compassionate soul, and unwavering diligence to get work done. She deserves your vote on Nov. 8.
Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
With hundreds of millions of dollars already borrowed by NVUSD and still being repaid by citizens, it is time to rethink the wasteful bond financing model. Local Measure A1 asks voters to ok borrowing another $200 million. Over a 40 year bond term we could be paying more than twice that amount to get 200 million dollars worth of value. This should stop. No on Measure A1!
As Napa County voters make their final decisions on the various candidates on the ballot, the editorial board wants to turn our attention to the future winners of those races.
Our lawmakers have made historic investments to fight climate change, but it’s not enough. The scale of our problems is staggering. Believe me when I tell you that our homes and our families are all at risk. We must urgently do more. This November, we can. Vote yes on Prop 30.
Voters should think critically about Measures A1 and A2. If you looked at your property tax bill lately, you saw three previous bond measures that we're still paying off.
Steve Benson editorial cartoon
Michael Ramirez editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.