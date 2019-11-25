Cartoon of the day 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jack Ohman, Sacramento Bee Jack Ohman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jack Ohman editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale Sothebys International Realty - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Service INTERSECT MEDIA SOLUTIONS-HOLIDAY RETIREMENT - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Holiday Retirement 1025 GREENWOOD BLVD STE 191, LAKE MARY, FL 32746 707-289-8237 Website Sale DOTTY HOPKINS & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Dotty Hopkins & Associates 1932 SIERRA AVE, Napa, CA 94558 707-815-7630 Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway 1900 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-402-8200 Sale HAVE A GREAT HAIR DAY - Ad from 2019-11-25 6 hrs ago Have a Great Hair Day 2467 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-254-5996 Ads Office S2-RCU SMALL BUSINESS - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 S2-RCU SMALL BUSINESS 5702 DAVID CIRCLE, ROHNERT PARK, CA 94928 707-992-5053 Service TRUE LIFE COMPANIES - Ad from 2019-11-22 Nov 22, 2019 YELLOW ROSE RANCH 925-380-1699 Website Ads Sale VAN WINDEN GARDEN CENTER - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Van Winden Garden Center 1805 Pueblo Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-255-8400 Sale CREATIONS FINE JEWELERS - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Creations Fine Jewelers 3341 Solano Avenue, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-8131