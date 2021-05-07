Signe Wilkinson editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Signe Wilkinson editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Not one of California’s previous celebrity lawmakers succeeded on fame alone, but rather came with actual political experience and advisors, columnist Mark Z. Barabak says.
The GOP's internal divisions make it hard to articulate policy goals, and leaving them reliant on the Trumpian strategy of ridiculing the opposition, columnist Doyle McManus says.
If we're not careful, California could go the way of New York, which has lost nearly half its congressional seats in less than a century, columnist George Skelton says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.