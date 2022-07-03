Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
The country saw and heard chilling testimony Tuesday from ordinary people whose lives Donald Trump’s lies turned upside down. Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, testified during Tuesday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings, columnist Dennis Aftergut says.
After the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Congress enacted the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most important gun violence prevention law in three decades. But days earlier, on June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen marked a major step backward, columnist Griffin Dix says.
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
For me, being child-free means having the right to do what so many women before me didn’t get the chance to do — to live a life I choose, columnist Rachel Cargle says.
Jorie Goins, "I want anyone who can get pregnant, whether or not they identify as female, to have a choice over what happens with their bodies."
