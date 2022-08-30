Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
It does seem like a fantasy now, doesn't it? UC was entirely tuition-free until 1970. This month, as the UC system's 10 campuses — from Davis in the north to San Diego in the south — begin to reopen for the new school year, that's far from the case. The average cost of tuition alone for in-state residents is $13,104, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
There's a group of student loan borrowers who may need relief more than anyone else: retirees and others who are smothered by student debt in their senior years. Sadly, President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan doesn’t do enough for them, columnist Alexis Leondis says.
The dust-up at the state Capitol over nuclear power is the direct result of politicians either setting unrealistic goals or failing to plan — or both, columnist George Skelton says.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is caught between two top priorities, although he doesn't acknowledge it. He's trying to be a global leader on climate change. But he has also promised to build more housing. He has elegantly articulated the need for both saving the planet and providing affordable places for Californians to live, columnist George Skelton says.
As school begins, parents should summon courage as well. They place trust in teachers, classmates and fellow parents who will gradually become the child’s community as the child becomes more independent, columnists Cory Franklin and Mary Hall say.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.