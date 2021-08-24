 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cartoon of the Day

Cartoon of the Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon

CMYK version

 Jeff Danziger

Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats need a write-in candidate for the recall election
Editorial

Democrats need a write-in candidate for the recall election

  • Updated

The Democrats have botched their recall options: No prominent Democrat officially has entered the recall race. As a result, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, the leading contender, could be elected with 18% of the vote, history professor Ralph E. Shaffer says.

What do reparations have to do with me, a white woman?
Editorial

What do reparations have to do with me, a white woman?

  • Updated

I wasn’t surprised to hear California has a reparations committee, and I do know we each bear some part of the collective responsibility for the injustices perpetrated by any government of which we are a part — and in my case, perpetrated by my family, says poet Lois Requist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News