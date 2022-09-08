Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Jeff Stahler editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
In 1966, Gov. Pat Brown made a politically tone-deaf mistake with Cesar Chavez's farmworkers union. This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom repeated the goof. Brown redeemed himself. Newsom probably won't, columnist George Skelton says.
We are significantly safer than most other big states, even after a decade of major changes to our carceral system, says columnist Anita Chabria.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
