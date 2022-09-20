Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill, columnists Céline Gounder and Elisabeth Rosenthal say.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Queen Elizabeth’s talent for not saying anything, maintaining the sense that she was above the fray made her a rallying point, a symbol of unity, for many in a divided society, columnist Matt Qvortrup says.
Her Majesty walked up to the west balcony of the Capitol and waved to thousands of people. Then she was hosted at a lunch with the governor and legislators in the Capitol Rotunda, columnist George Skelton says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.