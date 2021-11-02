Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Without a strategy to create water through desalination and recycling, California is doomed to fight over dwindling supplies, says Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council.
DeSantis is comfortable having elastic definitions of reality and holding self-contradictory positions because rationality isn’t his goal, columnist Timothy L. O'Brien says.
California was already a state of extremes long before humans began warming the planet, columnist George Skelton says.
The state has neglected its water infrastructure for decades and this initiative would redirect spending to construct water supply projects, say the backers of a planned ballot initiative.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
