Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Steve Breen editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
Chip Bok editorial cartoon
Andy Marlette editorial cartoon
Our news screens were erupting with breaking news of yet another mass shooting. But this time the news that began with a barrage of bullets also became something special — a tale of battlefield heroics on the homefront of a nightspot in Colorado Springs, columnist Martin Schram says.
Steve Kelley editorial cartoon
Gen Z voters have been credited with halting the predicted “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. These young voters turned out en masse for Democrats Nov. 8; CNN House exit polls show that 63% of Gen Zers voted for Democrats, which was a much higher percentage than for older generations. Just 43% of those over 65 voted for Democrats while 55% cast ballots for Republicans. But this midterm outcome does not mean that voters in this new generation are dedicated Democrats. In fact, they would be better described as pragmatists and issue-oriented voters, columnist Samuel J. Abrams says.
Gary Markstein editorial cartoon
When thinking about a public good, like education, the needs of the many outweigh that of the few. The district has more than 16,000 students, disproportionately low-income and/or from families of color compared to the county’s overall demographics. They will be hurt by the Mayacamas charter., and NVUSD was correct to continue this fight.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.