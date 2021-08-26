Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Just think of the diseases that have been conquered by vaccines in the U.S. since I was a child, columnist George Skelton says.
Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is associating himself with a notorious purveyor of misinformation, racism, and conspiracy theories, columnist Yousef Baig says.
Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon
Assembly Bill 535 seeks to regulate the use of the word “California” on olive oil labels, similar to existing regulations for California wine, olive oil expert Alexandra Kicenik Devarenne says.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
The Democrats have botched their recall options: No prominent Democrat officially has entered the recall race. As a result, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, the leading contender, could be elected with 18% of the vote, history professor Ralph E. Shaffer says.
