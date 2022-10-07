Gary Markstein editorial cartoon
The Napa Valley Register editorial board explains its function as it relaunches.
Most of his traditional allies in the California Democratic establishment are living up to the national reputation they long ago earned as knee-jerk, tax-and-spend, out-of-control liberals, columnist George Skelton says.
While the Biden administration rushes to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation’s rear-view mirror ahead of the midterm elections, its premature decision to declare the pandemic “over” threatens to further erode Republican support for prevention efforts. But even more importantly, it hides a looming crisis of the administration’s own making, columnist Joseph Harris says.
A colleague noted recently how we, the people, collectively, seem to think in more black and white terms, disallowing nuance and complexity. Is this true? Have we lost the capacity to see shades of gray? Especially in politics? Yes. But this state of polarized thinking is not permanent, columnist Debilyn Molineaux says.
