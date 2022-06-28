Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
The country saw and heard chilling testimony Tuesday from ordinary people whose lives Donald Trump’s lies turned upside down. Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, testified during Tuesday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings, columnist Dennis Aftergut says.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them.
For me, being child-free means having the right to do what so many women before me didn’t get the chance to do — to live a life I choose, columnist Rachel Cargle says.
The fact is, the U.S. refining industry has lost about 1 million barrels per day of refining capacity over the last few years, and with the return of demand post-pandemic, there is a supply crunch.
Confusing competence or political agenda with Trump’s malfeasance on Jan. 6 leads to stunningly irrational positions.
