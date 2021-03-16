Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
A new poll suggests that home ownership is less important to Americans than in the past, political scientist Samuel J. Abrams says.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
California lawmakers should provide immunity to restaurants and businesses to preempt civil liability for COVID-related claims, restaurateur Andrew Gruel says.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
California's process is too chaotic, costly and unpredictable to use on a regular basis, columnist Nicholas Goldberg says.
Streamlined regulatory processes for ecosystem restoration in California will be critical to growing green jobs and meeting environmental goals, says Ashley Boren, CEO of Sustainable Conservation.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
The Founding Fathers were terrified of tyrannical majorities, so they built a system that gives outsized power to the minority, political scientist Jeanne Sheehan says.
