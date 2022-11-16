Bob Gorrell editorial cartoon
The city of Napa is about to hold a series of workshops on making our streets safer and more livable. The editorial board encourages anyone that can to attend.
Together, the members of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County, are launching the "Mi Familia, Mi Communidad" campaign to inspire Napa County residents to build a resilient community that is safe and supportive for our kids and families.
The Register's recent coverage of the child abuse case in Napa County (Former Pope Valley School Employee Faces Multiple Sex Abuse Counts) caused me to reflect on the importance of child sexual abuse prevention education in our homes, schools, and community. An incident of this magnitude is a tragedy in any family and any community, and my heart goes out to the residents of Pope Valley.
California sober is a handy way of describing someone who is trying to avoid hard drugs, but sobriety it ain't, columnist Robin Abcarian says.
