Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
In future recalls, let the lieutenant governor be acting governor until the next regular election, columnist George Skelton says.
COVID-19 passports are reasonable; however, the implementation must be done judiciously and scientifically, two doctors argue.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Physicians and medical groups maximize their earnings by limiting time with patients and adopting abusive billing practices, says Tom Epstein, former deputy commissioner of the California Department of Insurance.
The problem is that the GOP is not a political party so much as a support group for grouchy saber rattlers, columnist Steve Lopez says.
Democrats have had a difficult few weeks and now find themselves in an increasingly tricky political position, political analyst Stuart Rothenberg says.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
