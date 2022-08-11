Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
We all agree that we must dramatically cut our carbon dioxide emissions to help limit global warming and avoid future climate catastrophes, columnist Igor Sill says.
But this time you are not hearing expressions of outrage from President Joe Biden or the Democratic Party leaders. That’s because this year’s manipulative pro-Trumper ads are being paid for by — not Russia, not Trump — the Democratic Party, columnist Martin Schram says.
The global alarm sounded on this virus should be a warning to intervene now while the disease is manageable and take steps to limit future outbreaks, two goals well within reach, columnist Wendy Orent says.
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Teachers should be free to teach. Under the direction of local school leaders, educators need space to cultivate the intellectual and moral growth of their students without the heavy hand of a distant, self-serving education establishment, columnist Daniel B. Coupland says.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
With over 70% of America using social media — and 97% of young people on social media — the Jan. 6 committee should take moments from the hearings and amplify them not only on Twitter and Instagram but also on platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitch. But given the waning attention span — especially among young people — the committee can’t just post any moment. It must post short yet engaging portions of the hearings. That will be key in getting through to my generation, columnist Victor Shi says.
