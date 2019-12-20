Cartoon of the day Dec 20, 2019 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Clay Bennett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clay Bennett editorial cartoon × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale THOMAS KELLER RESTAURANT GROUP - Ad from 2019-12-19 Dec 19, 2019 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Office TRACY FRIEDMAN - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Education NAPA VALLEY UNIFIED Office Magnet/Charter School - Ad from 2019-12-20 5 hrs ago Nvusd- Office Of Magnet/Charter Schools 2425 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94558 707-253-6819 Other GOLDEN GATE SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-12-15 Dec 15, 2019 Heritage Sotheby's International Realty 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-3434 Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-12-19 Updated 12 hrs ago Cameo Cinema 1340 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9779 Sale NORTH BAY GALLERY - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 North Bay Gallery PO BOX 2983, YOUNTVILLE, CA 94599 707-363-9492 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-12-19 Dec 19, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-12-15 Dec 15, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Other COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-12-15 Dec 15, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200