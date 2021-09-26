Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In future recalls, let the lieutenant governor be acting governor until the next regular election, columnist George Skelton says.
Physicians and medical groups maximize their earnings by limiting time with patients and adopting abusive billing practices, says Tom Epstein, former deputy commissioner of the California Department of Insurance.
Lisa Benson editorial cartoon
COVID-19 passports are reasonable; however, the implementation must be done judiciously and scientifically, two doctors argue.
Democrats have had a difficult few weeks and now find themselves in an increasingly tricky political position, political analyst Stuart Rothenberg says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.