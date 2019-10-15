Cartoon of the day 52 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Danziger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other GATES ESTATES - Sothebys International Realty - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Gates Estates - Sotheby's International Realty 6550 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599 858-405-1959 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Other ADVANCED AUTOBODY - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Advanced Auto Body Center 2497 2nd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-226-9693 Website Ads Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Office STOREFRONT POLITICAL MEDIA - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Cameo Cinema 1340 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9779 Medical Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Queen Of The Valley Hospital Foundation 1000 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-4411 Website Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200