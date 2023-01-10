Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Al Goodwyn editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Someone once said Teslas are smartphones on wheels, so sitting in the driver’s seat for the first time was like trying to master calculus after failing algebra, recalls John Blumenthal.
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Gary Varvel editorial cartoon
California has seen so much rain in the last few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. At the same time, most of the state is still in severe drought, columnist Andrew Fisher says.
A new COVID-19 variant called XBB.1.5 is driving a new wave of infections. But susceptibility to it is not, as some contend, being fueled by vaccines. Still, the surges of ever more immune-evasive variants raise legitimate questions about whether vaccines and boosters are still protecting us from infection, or should only be recommended for their ability to prevent severe disease and death, columnist Faye Flam says.
We have an energy crisis, not just the burning of fossil fuels ravaging our ecosystems. Inside, we are burning up energy like a wildfire with our chronic stress. And it’s exhausting, columnist Elissa Epel says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.