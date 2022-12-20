Steve Breen editorial cartoon
As we enter into the holiday season, our board wanted to extend a bit of good cheer to Napa County residents as celebrations begin.
It is OK to be more Grinch than Clark Griswold or more Scrooge than Santa. There must be space for it all, if that is where you need to be.
Memo to the executive and legislative branches of California state government from the judiciary: You’re not exempt from the laws you enact. You’ve got to obey them, too.
He tried for years to reform California's volatile tax system but could never devise a winnable formula. That's mainly because most politicians are scared of the subject, columnist George Skelton says.
