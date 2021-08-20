I wasn’t surprised to hear California has a reparations committee, and I do know we each bear some part of the collective responsibility for the injustices perpetrated by any government of which we are a part — and in my case, perpetrated by my family, says poet Lois Requist.
In the run-up to the Sept. 14 election, California voters should be aware of four critical issues at stake and look beyond the political ads to gauge the serious consequences of a successful recall, author Paul Kronenberg says.
The Democrats have botched their recall options: No prominent Democrat officially has entered the recall race. As a result, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, the leading contender, could be elected with 18% of the vote, history professor Ralph E. Shaffer says.