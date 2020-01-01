Cartoon of the day Jan 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson editorial cartoon × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Sale PEARSONS APPLIANCE - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Pearsons Appliance 333 3rd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-294-2559 Website Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 Cameo Cinema 1340 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9779 Restaurant BRIX - Ad from 2019-12-31 Dec 31, 2019 Brix Restaurant & Gardens 7377 St. Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558 707-944-2749 Website Furniture MANCINIS SLEEP WORLD - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Mancinis Sleep World 599 HAWTHORNE PLACE, LIVERMORE, CA 94550 510-909-5409 Other NAPA VALLEY VINTNERS - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Napa Valley Vintners 1451 Library Ln, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-968-4219 Legal QUICK SMOG - Ad from 2020-01-01 6 hrs ago Quick Smog 662 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559 707-253-8353 Website Ads Furniture MANCINIS SLEEP WORLD - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Mancinis Sleep World 599 HAWTHORNE PLACE, LIVERMORE, CA 94550 510-909-5409 Office CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPER SVC BUREA - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 California Newspaper Svc Burea Po Box 60460, Los Angeles, CA 90060 213-229-5500 Furniture MANCINIS SLEEP WORLD - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Mancinis Sleep World 599 HAWTHORNE PLACE, LIVERMORE, CA 94550 510-909-5409 Medical OLE HEALTH - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 OLE Health 300 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559 707-254-1770 Website