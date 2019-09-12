Cartoon of the day 20 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Danziger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeff Danziger editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Restaurant BRIX - Ad from 2019-09-10 Sep 10, 2019 Brix Restaurant & Gardens 7377 St. Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558 707-944-2749 Website Service TREADWAY & WIGGER - OBITS - Ad from 2019-09-06 Sep 6, 2019 Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel 2383 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, CA 94558 707-226-1828 Website Ads Medical SILVERADO ORCHARDS - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Silverado Orchards 601 Pope St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-1461 Website Other PACIFIC UNION INTNL, INC. - Ad from 2019-09-08 Sep 8, 2019 Pacific Union International 1508 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574 707-967-1340 Sale PATINA ESTATE & FINE JEWELRY - Ad from 2019-09-12 5 hrs ago Patina Estate & Fine Jewelry 1342 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-5445 Website Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Car MIDAS - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Midas 1797 SOSCOL AVENUE, Napa, CA 94559 707-257-0925 Medical Alzheimer’s Association - Ad from 2019-09-08 Sep 8, 2019 Sale Napa Grocery Outlet - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Napa Grocery Outlet 1491 West Imola Ave, Napa, CA 94559 707-294-2054 Website