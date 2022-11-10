COMMENTARY: Grooming and sexual abuse: Know the signs

The Register's recent coverage of the child abuse case in Napa County ("Former Pope Valley school employee faces multiple sex abuse counts," Nov. 7) caused me to reflect on the importance of child sexual abuse prevention education in our homes, schools, and community. An incident of this magnitude is a tragedy in any family and any community, and my heart goes out to the residents of Pope Valley.

As manager of our local Rape Crisis Center, Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) at NEWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services, I have an informed perspective of this issue in our community. Child sexual abuse is sexual activity with a child by an adult, adolescent, or another child for sexual stimulation. Even if a child or underage teenager gives permission or acts willingly, this never implies consent. A child is never accountable and cannot consent to sexual activity, period.

At SAVS, we believe that prevention is possible. When we learn about the things we all can do to prevent sexual abuse, we move the needle in a positive direction. There are too many red flags and warning signs to list here, but I did want to uplift one element of abuse that we often see among survivors who work with us: Grooming.

Grooming is a form of psychological control where a person engages in premeditated predatory behavior to prepare a child for sexual activity at a later time. People who sexually abuse children are master manipulators and 90% of the time they are someone the child already knows and trusts (a parent, relative, teacher, neighbor, or family acquaintance). Therefore, it is the hardest thing for a child to explain and the easiest thing for an abuser to deny.

Grooming can include befriending or forming a relationship with a child or their parent/caregiver to gain easy access and trust. Children are often "groomed" before they are sexually abused. Often, children are tricked into thinking they are in a "safe" and "normal" relationship and may not know what is happening. Or they may feel manipulated to feel that they have no choice but to be abused.

Grooming can occur over a short or long period of time. It may be hard to identify when a child is being groomed until after they have been sexually assaulted because grooming behavior can sometimes look like normal caring behavior.

In addition to trusting your gut feeling about a person, grooming behaviors to pay attention to include:

• Seeks one-on-one contact with a child and goes above and beyond to be helpful to a parent/caregiver.

• Goes out of their way to make a child feel special or indebted and gives gifts or special attention.

• Touching in non-sexual ways in front of trusted adults, such as tickling, wrestling or play fighting.

• Pretending to “accidentally” expose a child to sexual jokes, nudity, materials, and sexual acts.

• All the above can be conducted in online grooming of children, too.

Some of these behaviors may seem harmless, which is precisely why grooming often goes undetected. Most abused children hold the secret for years afterward or into adulthood before they disclose if they ever do. It’s estimated that two-thirds of children who are sexually abused will never tell, especially if the abuser is a trusted family member.

Silence, shame, and denial are a predator's weapons of choice.

If you have a gut feeling that makes you uncomfortable or suspicious about a person, here are a few things, you can do immediately:

• Eliminate all one-on-one contact between the child and that person. Only allow visits when you are present.

• Set firm boundaries with that person about touching your child.

• Revisit conversations you’ve already had with your child about keeping secrets, body safety, boundaries, and consent. For more information about how to have these conversations visit consentparenting.com

• Talk to a confidential SAVS advocate by calling the NEWS Help Line at (707) 255-NEWS (6397) for support.

If your school, daycare, parent group, or organization wants further education on grooming or how to prevent child sexual abuse, please reach out to SAVS. We provide educational presentations and workshops on child sexual abuse and other topics related to preventing sexual violence. If you suspect a child is in danger and wish to speak with a confidential advocate about making a report, you can also call the NEWS Help Line. SAVS advocates are available to provide crisis intervention and counseling for anyone impacted by sexual violence.

As a community, we must refuse to keep child sexual abuse a secret. That's why it is important to talk about and become educated on this issue. We all must learn to recognize red flags while increasing protective factors.