* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Charles L. Bennett is a physician and director of the SmartState Center for Medication Safety and Efficacy at the University of South Carolina. William Kennedy Smith is a physician and an assistant professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Eric D. Perakslis is a Rubenstein Fellow at Duke University and a lecturer at Harvard Medical School. They wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.