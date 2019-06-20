* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lori Freedman is a sociologist in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at UCSF. Rebecca Griffin is a communications specialist at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at UCSF. They wrote this commentary for CALmatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.