* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Lapsley is president of the California Business Roundtable. Allan Zaremberg is president and chief executive officer of the California Chamber of Commerce. They are co-chairs of the Californians to Stop Higher Property Taxes. They wrote this commentary for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.