* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Samuel A. Greene is a reader in Russian politics and director of the Russia Institute at King's College, London. He is co-author of "Putin v. the People." Graeme B. Robertson is professor of political science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and director of its Center for Slavic, Eurasian and East European studies. He is co-author of "Putin v. the People." They wrote this for The Washington Post.